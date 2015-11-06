This new restaurant is making gourmet meals out of food waste

InStock Facebook InStock creates meals from food waste in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

InStock, a restaurant in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is having its chefs create meals out of food waste.

The products are collected from a variety of vendors who have a surplus of food or drinks that won’t be sold.

Every morning, the restaurant collects items such as scraps from local fish shops, samples from chocolate shops, surplus beer from Heineken, or damaged goods from supermarkets.

As for the menu, it’s constantly changing. The chefs don’t usually know what items they will receive until it’s time to get cooking.

This challenges the chefs to get creative with preparations — for instance, turning cauliflower into grated couscous or bananas into ice cream.

Menu items also depend on the harvest and the supermarket — if it’s a rainy summer, the supermarkets in Amsterdam might have a surplus of meat that won’t be used for outdoor barbecues. The meat not sold would go to InStock, which would result in a meat heavy menu that season.

As they cook, the restaurant also seeks to help vendors find ways to reduce waste. InStock is looking to expand its restaurant model to other cities as well.

Take a look at some of the menu items that have been featured at this food rescuing restaurant.



Zucchini made into sweet zucchini cake.



Pouched salmon with apples, pears, leeks, and hash browns, prepared by InStock chefs.



Pork belly with fried rice dumplings, kimchi, and cauliflower.



Steak with apple puree, snow peas, and ratatouille.

