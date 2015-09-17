This interactive map shows you all the cool Instagram posts that are popping up around you

Nathan McAlone

Instagram’s location feature is useful for highlighting exactly where your friends are hanging out without you so you can be jealous. But it doesn’t quite let you visualise what type of pictures are being posted around your home — or those nearby the place you’re visiting.

But thankfully Rulan Tarakanov, a Ukrainian web developer, has created a handy new tool called “Instmap” which shows you an interactive map of all the cool photos popping up around you.

Here’s how it works.

First you open the website and choose whether you want to see photos around your current location or some other place around the world:

If you choose your current location, it will show the public photos around you — in this case near the Business Insider office in New York:

Or you could fly somewhere else (like my hometown of Oakland, CA):

To see the full post, just click on it:

This nifty tool has many potential applications. You could find people around you who share your taste in photography — or graffiti, or flowers, or whatever subjects you Instagram. And if you’re the nefarious type, you could always use it to find a new location for your next Instagram photo shoot — you can just call it “inspiration.”

Check out the website here.

