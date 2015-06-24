Institutional investors seeking returns are flocking to these alternative lending platforms

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s PAYMENTS INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

We recently cited asurveyfrom Richards Kibbe & Orbe LLP showing 85% of institutional investors were looking to put some money into alternative loans or the platforms themselves. The survey also shows that among these investors, small business loans are the most desirable:

31% of respondents were interested in investing in small business loans.

The other three loan categories — consumer, real estate, and education — each captured the interest of about one-quarter of investors.

The results show that ultimately, investors are seeking opportunities in lending platforms across the board, but small businesses might lead the pack because there’s high borrower-side demand in this area — small businesses are often highly likely to be rejected from receiving a loan at a traditional bank. This is because it is less profitable for banks to lend money to them — it is just as costly to underwrite a small business loan compared to a larger loan with higher returns.

Marketplace lenders use a different underwriting model that makes it easier and quicker for businesses to gain access to financing, and therefore, these businesses are beginning to flock to these platforms.

