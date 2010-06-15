This Institutional Investor Magazine Article Is Egging On An Emerging Markets Super Bubble

Emerging markets bulls on parade.



Institutional Investor magazine has a new particularly bullish article about emerging market stocks titled ‘Many institutional investors are fundamentally rethinking their approach to emerging markets.’

It includes a host of emerging markets bulls promoting the notion that investors should vastly increase their exposure to emerging markets, away from developed markets.

One of the reasons discussed is that, right now, most portfolios are biased towards home markets in the U.S. and Europe. For example:

Institutional Investor:

Emerging markets constitute 13 per cent of the MSCI all country world index, so by that measure, most Western institutional investors are indeed underweight. But some analysts regard the MSCI weighting as excessively low. The index firm bases its weightings on the free float of shares in a given market; many emerging-markets companies have only a modest percentage of their shares in public hands, with the bulk still held by controlling families or governments. “Why should the somewhat arbitrary and fairly static rules of an index provider define useful investment allocations?” asks Ashmore’s Booth. He contends that investors should have a 50 per cent exposure, which equals the emerging markets’ share of global economic output based on purchasing-power parity. “That’s if they’re neutral, not bullish,” he says

Should investors have massively higher emerging markets allocations?

Now, investors in developed markets indeed exhibit some degree of home-market bias, given that U.S. institutional investors average just a 3-5% allocation to emerging markets despite the fact that emerging markets are 13% of the MSCI as mentioned above. And yes, if one were to weight emerging stock market allocations relative to their actual economic output then, all else equal, it might argue for a 50% allocation as the Ashmore professional mentions above.

But all else isn’t equal.

The largest problem with the above logic is that emerging markets have far less developed stock markets than the U.S. and Europe, whereby their stock markets generally aren’t as representative of the make-up and performance of their actual economies. For example, if major parts of an economy haven’t been listed on the stock market yet, then buying the shares today is to miss exposure to the nation’s complete growth story.

While some countries have many large companies listed, another problem is that these large companies frequently have only a small percentage of shares actually traded on the market, with the majority of remaining shares held by the government or other entities. Case in point: China. Thus the supply of shares available for investors to buy isn’t proportionate with the size of the actual economy. That’s why current indices such as the MSCI aren’t weighted at 50% of the global stock market as mentioned above, but at just 13%.

Here lies the super bubble risk.

If investors were to suddenly ramp their investment allocations into emerging markets, before these markets are properly developed with a fair supply of shares representative of their economies, then this massive change in investment behaviour would simply create a bubble… and it would be an enormous bubble if investors were to follow anything near the 50% allocation mentioned above.

Many emerging markets only have a limited selection of stocks with sufficient liquidity to accommodate giant Western investment funds, which means that when the big money pours into their stock market, money is forced to simply buy the same few large names over and over. Which makes for blind buying and little consideration for the price paid. Private equity investment might make sense with vastly higher emerging markets asset allocations, but not investments into stock markets.

Simply put, be very weary of emerging markets’ popularity running too far.

Don’t forget that emerging markets just had a nice streak against the U.S. stock market, and have experienced a long run of positive fund flows, which is a sign of well-established positive sentiment. U.S. stocks, on the other hand, have suffered from very weak/negative fund flows for years. Thus as new asset allocation paradigms are flung upon us, it’s probably worthwhile to remember where the pendulum of sentiment has swung.

We’re not doubting the amazing growth stories of developing nations like China, but one has to be aware of the kind of stocks actually on offer in still-developing stock markets. You could be 100% accurate on your China/India/developing nation’s call, but still lose money because the listed stocks in the market didn’t perform as expects. Perhaps because you paid way too high a price to get in.

Asset allocation theory is horribly bubblicious.

Ultimately, there’s nothing more bubblicious than the theoretical and stock-price-ignorant changes to asset allocation made from bosses up high and all mighty, which then lower tier investment professionals simply are forced to carry out within each of their market niches irrespective of the stocks available for selection or price paid. So if this trend gets out of control, then prepare for an enormous run in emerging markets stocks — just make sure that you pay decent prices to get in, and then let others with new investment paradigms run up the score board.

