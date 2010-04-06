Meet The 26 Members Of George Soros's Secret Team To Rewrite Economics

George Soros has brought together a crack team of the world’s top economists and financial thinkers.



Its aim: To remake the world’s economy as they see fit.

The New Institute of Economic Thinking is to be centered in London, but also fund programs around the world, the first of which will be in Oxford.

In order to reinvent economic thinking, he’s brought together a crack team of top economic minds.

They’re a “Justice League” if you will.

