Meet The 26 Members Of George Soros's Secret Team To Rewrite Economics

Gregory White
Sir James Alexander Mirrlees

George Soros has brought together a crack team of the world’s top economists and financial thinkers. 

Its aim: To remake the world’s economy as they see fit.

The New Institute of Economic Thinking is to be centered in London, but also fund programs around the world, the first of which will be in Oxford.

In order to reinvent economic thinking, he’s brought together a crack team of top economic minds.

They’re a “Justice League” if you will.

Meet the members here >

The Note-taker: Anatole Kaletsky

Likes: Writing economic columns for The Times, spending money

Dislikes: Saving money

Interests: Has been writing about finance and economics since he started at The Economist in 1976.

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The California Dreamer: Axel Leijonhufvud

Likes: Macroeconomic theory, particularly neoclassical approaches

Dislikes: Keynesian macroeconomic theory

Interests: Teaching at UCLA

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Tree Hugger: Duncan Foley

Likes: Classical political economy

Dislikes: Global warming

Interests: Teaching at The New School

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Information: George Arthur Akerlof

Likes: Information asymmetry

Dislikes: The fact that people construe his theories to support anti-abortion campaigns

Interests: Polishing his Nobel Prize, teaching at Berkeley

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Rule Maker: Charles Goodhart

Likes: Goodhart's Law

Dislikes: Setting economic indicators as targets

Interests: Former London School of Economics Professor and member of their Financial Markets Group

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Doctor: Sir David Hendry

Likes: Being a Knight, his 7 honorary doctorates

Dislikes: When people don't cite him

Interests: Teaching at Oxford

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Developer: Ian Goldin

Likes: Development, particularly African

Dislikes: People who are against aid for Africa

Interests: Teaching at Oxford, the World Bank

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Many Board Member: William Janeway

Likes: Advising on leveraged buyouts, being on lots of boards

Dislikes: Not having his name on Roubini Global Economics, which he is a board member of

Interests: His primary job at private equity firm Warburg Pincus

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Villager: Jeffrey D. Sachs

Likes: Blaming Barack Obama for climate change policy failure

Dislikes: When UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon phones him late at night for advice

Interests: Being Director of The Earth Institute, chilling on the quad at Columbia, running the Millennium Villages project

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Scotsman: John Kay

Likes: Being pro-business, but not necessarily pro-market

Dislikes: The gap between the rich and poor

Interests: Being a professor at the London School of Economics, advising the Scottish Government

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Peace Lover: John Shattuck

Likes: Human Rights

Dislikes: International crimes against humanity

Interests: Being President of the Budapest based Central European University

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Scrapper: Joseph E. Stiglitz

Likes: Fighting with hedge fund managers

Dislikes: Barack Obama's bank bailout, the Fed's corruption

Interests: Teaching at Columbia, global governance

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Chess Master: Kenneth Rogoff

Likes: Chess

Dislikes: Debt

Interests: Teaching at Harvard, writing epic books covering 800 years of economic history

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Risk Player: Markus K. Brunnermeier

Likes: Researching for the New York Fed

Dislikes: Systemic risk

Interests: Teaching at Princeton

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

Perry G. Mehrling

Likes: Writing about the credit crisis

Dislikes: People who overvalue Scholes in the Black-Scholes equation

Interests: Teaching at Barnard

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

Debate Team Captain: Sir James Alexander Mirrlees, FBA

Likes: Being introduced as both a Nobel Laureate and Knight

Dislikes: Moral hazard

Interests: Debate team

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Fund Manager: Robert Dugger

Likes: Government policy's impact on the market

Dislikes: Thinking about the time he had to come up with a solution for the Savings and Loan crisis

Interests: Being a managing director at Tudor Funds

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Perfectionist: Roman Frydman

Likes: Studying the economic impact of a move from communism to capitalism

Dislikes: Imperfection

Interests: Hanging out in Washington Square Park, teaching at NYU

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Mother Teresa of Economics: Amartya Sen

Likes: His Nobel Prize, his 80 honorary doctorates

Dislikes: Possibly his nickname

Interests: Teaching at Harvard, OXFAM

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Entrepreneur: Simon Johnson

Likes: Entrepreneurship

Dislikes: Having to write that New York Times blog every week

Interests: Teaching at MIT, his website Baseline Scenario

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Flowbee: Andrew Michael Spence

Likes: Thinking about information flows

Dislikes: Having to share his Nobel Prize with Stiglitz and Akerlof

Interests: Getting prepped to start teaching at NYU

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Wonk: Thomas Ferguson

Likes: Talking about politics

Dislikes: When people say politics don't matter

Interests: Wandering Boston Commons while teaching at UMass Boston

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Mountie: William White

Likes: Being right when Greenspan was wrong

Dislikes: People lauding him for his prediction of the economic crisis (aww shucks)

Interests: Hanging out, retired, in Canada

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Chief Economist: Willem Hendrik Buiter

Likes: Working on fixing the faults at Citigroup

Dislikes: Handling his many different passports

Interests: Hanging out at the London School of Economics

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Civil Servant: Dr. Yaga Venugopal Reddy

Likes: Working on India's economy

Dislikes: People who don't respect long term civil servants

Interests: Collecting honorary degrees and government titles

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Token China Member: Yu Yongding

Likes: Writing about the Chinese economy

Dislikes: Thinking about his time working in the Chinese machine factory

Interests: Macroeconomics, world economics, and writing books

Photo: Institute for New Economic Thinking

The Grand Master: George Soros

Likes: Having lots of money, betting against the pound

Dislikes: Fannie and Freddie

Interests: Remaking the world in his economic image, showing up to Carlyle Group meetings

Now check out the idiot-maker rally

Here are the 14 gurus who now look like fools >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.