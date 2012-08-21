Instead of Losing Their Wallets, These People Learned A Valuable Lesson

Photo: Flickr / JacobEnos

We came across a popular thread on Reddit about lessons learned from strangers.The thread was introduced by “Orangeimaginings,” who described when he learned not to be too trusting:



‘When I was a kid a stranger asked to see my wallet, counted all my money, and then gave everything back and told me never to do that again.”

Over 7,000 users commented on the thread, including two other users who had similar experiences:

“As I was looking at stuff I might be interested in buying, some guy touched me on the shoulder and said in very broken English, “This looks like you on this picture,” while holding my driver’s licence. After seeing the look of shock on my face, he put in back in my wallet and told me to never put my wallet in my back pocket again.”

And:

“I was in a laundromat. I set down my stuff and started sorting my laundry a few feet away. The owner of the laundromat saw me walk away from my purse and brought it back to me, telling me to never walk away from my stuff in such a public place again. At 15, it was a very kind piece of advice for a kid who still didn’t know anything.”

These tips are all common sense — but the stories are a reminder to use it, all of the time.

DON’T MISS: Reddit users share 25 ways to make your life easier >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.