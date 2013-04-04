BITCOIN SERVICE INSTAWALLET: We've Been Hacked, And Are Suspending Service Indefinitely

Instawallet — which is a site that offers a quick way to create your own Bitcoin wallet — just announced that it’s been hacked and unable to open before re-architecting.



Here’s the announcement on the site.

InstawalletThe entire Bitcoin ecosystem is having pains today amid all of the attention. The various sites that provide quotes are very slow.

We talked to Clark Moody, who runs a great Bitcoin quote page, who said his traffic has more than doubled in the last month, and who says his servers are creaking.

Also the proprietor of Bitcoincharts is seeing bottlenecks due to high traffic, he tells us.

