HOW TO: Get Instapaper On Your Kindle (And Why It's So Freaking Awesome)

Let’s ignore the old “print is dead” argument for a bit.That’s so 2006.
Instead, take the time to marvel at Instapaper, the handy service that saves articles you find on line and lets you read them later on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.
But our favourite way to use Instapaper is with our Kindle. With Kindle + Instapaper, you can bring back that old-school thrill of getting the evening paper delivered every night.
And with the Kindle’s eInk display, all those web-based articles feel like they’ve been transformed to print too.
The downside: There are a few hurdles to get past before you can get started. But once you set it up, you’ll never want to use Instapaper any other way.
Note: If you use this over your Kindle’s 3G connection, Amazon will charge you for each wireless delivery.
Now select how many unread articles you must have saved before Instapaper delivers them to your Kindle
Finally, enter your Kindle's e-mail address. What? You don't know your Kindle's e-mail address? Here's what to do...
Take a look back at your Kindle settings page on Instapaper. (Slide 5) You'll be provided with a special address to add in the blank field on your Kindle settings page. Enter that address.Then save your settings. Now let's test it out...
Use the page forward and back buttons to scroll through the articles, just as you would for any other Kindle book or newspaper
