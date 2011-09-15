HOW TO: Get Instapaper On Your Kindle (And Why It's So Freaking Awesome)

Steve Kovach
marco arment kindleThe man behind Instapaper, Marco Arment.

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Let’s ignore the old “print is dead” argument for a bit.That’s so 2006.

Instead, take the time to marvel at Instapaper, the handy service that saves articles you find on line and lets you read them later on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

But our favourite way to use Instapaper is with our Kindle. With Kindle + Instapaper, you can bring back that old-school thrill of getting the evening paper delivered every night.

And with the Kindle’s eInk display, all those web-based articles feel like they’ve been transformed to print too.

The downside: There are a few hurdles to get past before you can get started. But once you set it up, you’ll never want to use Instapaper any other way.

Note: If you use this over your Kindle’s 3G connection, Amazon will charge you for each wireless delivery.

First, go to Instapaper.com

Log in with your account if you aren't logged in already

Now select how many unread articles you must have saved before Instapaper delivers them to your Kindle

Finally, enter your Kindle's e-mail address. What? You don't know your Kindle's e-mail address? Here's what to do...

Take a look back at your Kindle settings page on Instapaper. (Slide 5) You'll be provided with a special address to add in the blank field on your Kindle settings page. Enter that address.Then save your settings. Now let's test it out...

Save a few articles to your Instapaper account using the bookmarklet

Boom! Your Instapaper articles pop up on your home screen! Now let's read the news...

Use the page forward and back buttons to scroll through the articles, just as you would for any other Kindle book or newspaper

Not a fan of the Kindle?

Click here to read our Nook Simple Touch review >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.