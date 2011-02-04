Instapaper Founder Marco Arment Hearts The App Store's Closed Rules

Marco Arment, founder of Instapaper and a very respected voice on tech issues, thinks Apple‘s App Review team, which decides whether to approve apps or not, is awesome. He’s written a post titled “Ode to the App Review team.”



This is interesting because most of the time someone mentions Apple’s app review process is to bash it as being too closed and awful and bone-headedly rejecting perfectly legitimate apps (or letting awful ones slide).

Arment disagrees, and makes the following points:

The App Review team gets most cases right. The screwups are the things most people talk about most of the time, but for the vast majority of apps the process goes fine. And theirs is a thankless, out of view task, so they should get a little love. Fair enough.

The App Review process is better for the mobile ecosystem. This is actually the most interesting point. By having a curated platform that makes sure apps won’t break your phone, Apple makes it so that average people won’t be scared to try out new apps and pay for them, which makes the mobile ecosystem much healthier and broadens the market. Android’s app ecosystem is inferior to iOS’s and that’s often blamed on a poor checkout process and fragmentation, but this is also a plausible explanation.

