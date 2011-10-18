Take A Look At Instapaper's Fancy New Makeover

Photo: Screenshot

Instapaper got a big overhaul on the iPhone an iPad today, bringing a new design and several more options for managing your library of synced articles.Some of the biggest changes include: A new list of apps that sync with Instapaper, Wikipedia search within articles, and a new reader view on the iPhone.



We took the app for a spin on iPhone and iPad this morning. Check out what’s new.

If you don’t have Instapaper yet, you can download it for $4.99 from the App Store.

