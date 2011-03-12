Instapaper 3.0 Gets Faster And More Social

Photo: Instapaper

Yesterday, Marco Arment released Instapaper 3.0, adding new features without bogging down the notoriously simple and efficient interface.Instapaper, for those who don’t know, is a beloved news reader that installs a bookmarklet in your browser for things you want to read later.



When you tap the bookmarklet, Instapaper downloads the article and formats it for your iOS device for reading later on.

Here’s what’s new:

New option to “Like” an article. You can browse a list of articles your friends have recently liked.

Use Facebook, Twitter, and Evernote integration to find friends using Instapaper and share “Likes.”

New engine guarantees “Perfect image quality” and faster page downloads.

Search text from within all the articles you have saved.

There’s a smart rotation lock built in.

Price: $4.99 on the App Store

Don’t Miss: 7 Reasons Why GroupMe Is The Best Group Messaging App Right Now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.