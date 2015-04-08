This instant wine refresher cools red wines without altering the taste [40% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon All you gotta do is pour.

This nifty gadget will let you serve wine at the perfect cellar temperature.

All you have to do is keep this instant red wine refresher stored in the freezer. Then, when you’re ready to serve the wine, just insert the wine refresher onto the bottle neck and pour.

Best of all, the red wine refresher won’t alter the flavour, aroma and bouquet of the wine.

The red wine chiller is 7″ long and must be hand-washed.

Ravi solution instant wine refresher: $US39.98 $US23.98 [40% off]

[email protected]

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.