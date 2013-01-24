This Instant Wine Chiller Will Cool Whites Without Watering Them Down

This is the Instant Wine Chiller from Ravi.



Why We Love It: If you want to chill your white wine instantly (but don’t want to water it down with ice cubes) consider the Instant Wine Chiller. Store it in your freezer, and when you need to cool your wine insert the wine chiller into the bottle neck. The inner frozen tube will alter the temperature of your wine to as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit as it pours into your glass.

The tube is made from the same stainless steel used for wine fermentation tanks, so it never alters the flavour. A valve controls the rate of flow to regulate the wine’s temperature, and the Instant Wine Chiller stays efficient for 90 minutes outside of the freezer due to its insulating shell. It comes with a wine thermometer and air pump for thorough hand washing.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available at Amazon, as well as Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cost: $31.98.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.