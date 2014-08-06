People Are Instant Messaging Each Other More Than Ever Simply To Flirt

A new study by Deloitte technology (via The Guardian) says teenagers and young adults are sending more texts than ever, particularly just to send a quick wink or heart emoticon.

According to the company, the number of instant messages sent in Britain alone is expected to reach 300 billion — that’s almost double the 160 billion texts sent in the country last year — simply because young smartphone users like to use the plethora of services available to them like Facebook, WhatsApp, and iMessage to flirt with each other.

Last year was the first time instant messages overtook normal text messages — they are significantly cheaper, after all — but texting continues to cool off as IMs heat up. According to Deloitte’s researchers, the average consumer sends about seven texts a day, but when it comes to instant messages, that number spikes up to about 46 messages a day, which is roughly three per waking hour. Deloitte says it plans to issue a report in September that shows how a small number of “superusers” send thousands of messages each month.

Instant messages are also replacing voice calls and other forms of remote communication, too. But it’s interesting to note that this sea change in how we communicate is being spurred by just a small fraction of all phone users — roughly 25%. In May, Deloitte said 25% of mobile users used an instant messaging app in the past week, while almost 90% of smartphone owners sent a text and 80% made a phone call. The percentage of mobile users relying on instant messages as the prime form of communication, however, is only expected to grow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.