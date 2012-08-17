INSTANT MBA: Zappos Founder Says You Shouldn't 'Be Stuck On The Original Idea'

Photo: Melissa Pierce

Today’s advice comes from Tony Hsieh, founder of Zappos, via Broughton Advisory: “I think the most important thing in business, and life in general, is to not be stuck on the original idea. Be willing to learn from your mistakes and think about what you can change to make things better for the customer.”



When Zappos began, part of their business model was not holding inventory in their warehouse and simply taking orders, while manufacturers would ship directly to the customer. Today, Zappos keeps everything in their own warehouse.

Being able to adapt to change is age-old advice that still stands true in an ever-changing environment. This is especially important today, when technology is growing at an exponential rate. As a company, you should be able to assimilate to your surroundings, tweaking your product to accommodate for a growing or shift in demand. Part of being adaptable to change also includes expecting it. If you plan to be in business for a while, change is certain.

“We are always making changes because, no matter what, things don’t always turn out the way you plan. If you chose to embrace that, than ultimately that’s what’s going to make the business successful.

