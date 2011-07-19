INSTANT MBA: How You Act "Off The Clock" Is Crucial

Today’s advice comes from Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s interview with The Washington Post:



“We’ve passed on a lot of intelligent people who we’ve known would have an immediate impact on our top or bottom line because they’re not the right culture fit,” he says.

Zappos job candidates are picked up from the Las Vegas airport and then taken to the company headquarters in a shuttle. After a tour, they spend the entire day interviewing.

“Our head of recruiting goes back to the shuttle driver and asks them how they were treated, and if someone didn’t treat him well because they thought they were off the clock, then we won’t hire them — it’s not even a question.”

