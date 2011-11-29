INSTANT MBA: You've Got To Learn Something New Every Day To Beat Your Competitors

Photo: kgbdeals

Today’s advice comes from kgbdeals CEO Patrick Albus:“Learn something new every day. It seems easy enough, but most people do not take the time to learn.”



Albus credits that wisdom from a grad school professor with shaping his success. By taking time each day to consider what, exactly, is happening and thinking critically about how you react to it, you build focus.

And that’s what has guided Albus, whose daily deals website is available to consumers in more than 100 cities worldwide. kgbdeals allows businesses to expand their customer base by offering deals, and consumers to seek out the specials that suit them.

Albus says his daily reflections don’t always yield drastic changes, but they do make a noticeable difference over time.

“You will become incrementally more informed every day and, eventually, you will become more knowledgeable than your peers.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.