INSTANT MBA: You're Not Going To Defeat Google, But That Doesn't Mean You Can't Play In The Game

Photo: Rich Skrenta

Today’s lesson comes from Rich Skrenta, chief executive and founder of Silicon Valley start-up Blekko. “We’ve been in stealth mode for a long time, but when we began to pitch for investment and went more public, everyone asked whether we will be the next potential ‘Google killer’. Let’s get this out of the way – there is no such thing. You are more likely to find the Loch Ness monster.



But it doesn’t mean there isn’t room for other players.

The default public expectation is that any new search engine must suck and there have been a lot of start-ups that have failed. So we have to earn our way by showing how web search can be improved.”

– Rich Skrenta, founder of Blekko.



Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.