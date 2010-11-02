INSTANT MBA: "The Internet Is At A Stage Where You Can Try Something And See If It Works -- You Don’t Need Much Money”

Photo: marjinalporternovelli

Today’s lesson comes from Lars Hinrichs, founder of Xing, the European business networking site.

“It is much easier to find a business guy for a working prototype than a great geek who wants to work for a business guy. The internet is at a stage where you can just try something and see if it works or doesn’t. You don’t need much money.”

We don’t have to discover the next Google, we just need to discover a few [small businesses]. But if you finance many companies it is mathematically more likely that you find the next Google.”





– Lars Hinrichs, founder of Xing

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.