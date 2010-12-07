INSTANT MBA: Your Business Idea Should Solve A Real Problem

Today’s lesson comes from Mint founder Aaron Patzer:



“What set us apart from 95 per cent of other start-ups is that we served a real need. Personal finance is so complex and too difficult for most people. I was frustrated with the existing tools and found out that others were frustrated as well.

Our product is free, but we make our money by helping people save money. We understand where people spend their money so we can say, ‘You should refinance’ or ‘You should change your auto insurance.’ The only ads people see on Mint.com are ones that will save them at least $50.“

