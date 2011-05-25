INSTANT MBA: Your Failures Are More Important Than Your Successes

Robin Domeniconi of Elle Group

Photo: Microsoft

Today’s advice comes from Robin Domeniconi, senior vice president and chief brand officer for the Elle Group:“I don’t look at résumés at all. Because they absolutely don’t tell me how somebody’s going to work for me. How many times have you been set up with someone on a date, who seems great and wonderful, but there’s no chemistry whatsoever? And that’s exactly how I feel about résumés. I really work from the gut. I’m impulsive.



“I will try to find out what kind of life you’ve had, where you’ve come from, what challenges you’ve had to overcome. I really don’t care about your successes as much as I care about your failures, and what you learned from them, and how you did that.

“I would say that I can tell within the first five minutes whether they’re going to fit into this environment. And by then I’ve already felt the energy — the way they come into my office, the way they shake my hand, the way they sit down, the way they’re easy with the conversation. … To me, the willingness to be open takes a lot of courage, because you’re displaying your vulnerability. I find that if you’re willing to be open, to expose your vulnerability, you’re going to succeed with me.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.