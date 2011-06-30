INSTANT MBA: Your Brand Should Deliver On Its Promise, No Matter What

Photo: Target

Today’s advice comes from Target CEO Gregg Steinhafel’s interview with USA Today:“Target’s a growth company, and we perform well in virtually any environment. We haven’t seen a material change in the business climate, really, from the beginning of the year until now. Our ‘Expect more, pay less’ brand promise and strategy should perform well in this economy or any other economy, for that matter.”



But Steinhafel is candid about its competition: “Walmart is a very formidable competitor. It’s not a zero-sum game between us and Walmart.”

Target plans to remodel 400 locations this year, expand into Canada and roll out smaller, urban stores. Steinhafel, who became CEO in 2008, started as a buyer-in-training for Target in 1979.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.