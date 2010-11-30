INSTANT MBA: The Smartest Business Decisions You Can Make Are About The People You Employ

Photo:

Today’s lesson comes from Peter Jones, an investor and judge in the British reality television program Dragons’ Den and the American reality television program American Inventor:“As a young businessman, I would have said spotting a gap in the mobile telecoms market that enabled me to build a multimillion-pound company [was my smartest business idea].



But now I believe the smartest decisions are about the people I employ. As a younger entrepreneur I trusted some companies too much and so extended credit. This cost me a lot. Now I ask more questions.”

