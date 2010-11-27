INSTANT MBA: Young Businesses Should Have Lots Of Board Meetings

Today’s lesson comes from veteran entrepreneur Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari, Chuck E. Cheese, Etak, ByVideo, Axlon, and uWink:



“Wisdom comes in many packages. Many young businesses do not have (or seldom have) board meetings. This is a huge mistake.

If anything, a young company needs more board meetings with smart and experienced board members. If your board members are neither smart or experienced, change them. Finding an engaged mentor who will keep you on your toes is an important growth step.”

