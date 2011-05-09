INSTANT MBA: You Will Be Momentarily Stupid

Aruba Networks



Today’s advice comes from Dominic Orr, the CEO of Aruba Networks.

“I also tell people that everybody can be and will be momentarily stupid.

“I think that in many large companies, a lot of politics arise because somebody makes a statement in a meeting, and then it’s weeks of wasted time and effort because they have to dig in to defend that position, and then politics come into play because they now want to lobby for their position.

“So when I interview key executives of my staff, I tell them that they need to accept that they can be, and will be, momentarily stupid. If they can accept that and be able to say, ‘Oh, I was momentarily stupid; let’s move on,’ then you don’t waste time dealing with that.”

