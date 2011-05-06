INSTANT MBA: You Should Have An Immigrant Mentality

Photo: All About Marketing

Today’s advice comes from Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo.“I have an immigrant mentality, which is that the job can be taken away at any time, so make sure you earn it every day.



“When I was president of the company, I said, ‘OK, I can do this–piece of cake.’ Then when you are the CEO, the responsibilities multiply enormously because you worry about everything.

“I pick up the details that drive the organisation insane. But sweating the details is more important than anything else.”

