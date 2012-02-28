INSTANT MBA: You Learn A Lot From Losing

Photo: behindthebrandTV via YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Toshiba America Information Systems’ CEO Mark Simons interview with Entrepreneur:“One of the things that help a company establish being great is not having a fear of failure and actually making a few mistakes. We don’t always learn a lot of winning, but we learn a tremendous amount from our mistakes.”



Simons says that when companies focus on the lessons they learn from from failure, it helps the team grow stronger and better.

And this is how you transform a company from being “good” to being “great.”

Simons became president and CEO of Toshiba America Information Systems in 2008. Prior to this, he was in various positions with the company for 15 years.

He says smaller businesses might not always have the resources compared to larger corporations, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be just as great. You can achieve this by taking a chance with new ideas and strategies.

“We learn from taking risks that didn’t turn out the way we plan.”

