INSTANT MBA: You Keep Up With The Competition By Building Internally

Photo: kevinrose via YouTube

Today’s advice comes from TaskRabbit’s CEO Leah Busque’s interview with entrepreneur.com:“Culture is one of the most sacred assets that a young company can have, and one that’s constantly in jeopardy, particularly when [the company is] growing so fast.”



When the success of your company leads to a bunch of other similar startups in the marketplace, Busque says that nurturing your culture is one of the most effective ways you stay competitive.

To keep up with the pace, you have to focus on branding and the only way you can do this is with a strong company culture, Busque says.

“The people you hire and the culture you build internally is going to be reflected in your brand and who you become externally.”

