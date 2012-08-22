INSTANT MBA: You Have To Be 'A Product-First Company'

Today’s advice comes from Jason Baptiste, CEO of Onswipe, via Fast Company:



“Being innovative for me is really about being a product first company and believing that everything else is in service of the product.

That’s how you motivate, that’s how you lead internally, that’s how you lead in the market, and I think it’s about doing something that hasn’t been done before.”

Baptiste believes that if the product is put first, other aspects of the company can be built around that, and the product will speak for itself.

He cites Apple as an example, mentioning that before the iPhone, touch screen phones didn’t exist. Apple wasn’t afraid to put an unfamiliar product on the market. Moving fearlessly forward with a concept not only speaks for the boldness of the company, but for the product as well. For Baptiste, part of innovation is being able to believe in merchandise that is not only efficient, but new to the market, and pushing it a step further.

“It’s about having a very ambitious mission about just creating something awesome and doing that from scratch and that’s what gets people motivated and I think it’s really having a hacker, product, engineering-focused company first.”

