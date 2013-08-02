MIKE SMITH: You Can Only Understand Another Culture By Living It

Today’s advice comes from Mike Smith, CEO at ANZ, via LinkedIn:

“My overriding message to people wanting to work and do business in Asia is that you need to immerse yourself in the culture by living it. As an outsider you may never completely understand the culture but you have to develop empathy and a love for it to succeed.”

Though it might be difficult for every business person to expand their company internationally, Smith’s message applies to all business relationships. Instead of thinking about it in terms of countries, think about Smith’s example in terms of merging two small companies.

“If you are entering a new market, quickly surround yourself with trusted advisors who can help you navigate the landscape and avoid preventable mistakes. It’s hard to think of two places less alike than Thailand and Korea, but I’m constantly amazed how often western business people approach Asia as if it was one place with one culture. They fail to respect the cultural differences of each country and ultimately end up paying the price.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Now read: Mike Smith Is The First Australian CEO In LinkedIn’s Influencer Program

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.