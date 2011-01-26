INSTANT MBA: Work Like You're Playing A Game

Today’s lesson comes from Seth Priebatsch, founder and CEO of SCVNGR:



“We turn everything we do — whether it is selling, whether it is building a better product, whether it is just interacting with people — into some form of a game.

“So we’re always having fun, and we’re always thinking about what we have to do, which is to build a better game for the world.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email. Get Instant MBA Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.