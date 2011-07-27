INSTANT MBA: You Need "Sheer Tenacity" To Win In Business And In Sports

Photo: Women’s Tennis Association

Today’s advice comes from the Women’s Tennis Association CEO Stacey Allaster’s interview with The New York Times:“I can remember achieving a lot in sports just with the sheer tenacity that I will win and I’ll overcome it,” she says. “I’m on the smaller side, so people said to me, ‘You can’t play tennis.’ So anybody can say that to me, but I’ll just prove them wrong. I’ve always found a way, whatever the challenge is.”



Allaster was recently named one of the most powerful women in sports by Forbes Magazine. She started her career in golf as a ball girl before becoming a junior player.

“I was all about results and all about winning. I probably spent too much time in the beginning being focused on the endgame but not recognising that, to win the match, you really need to take the time to nurture your team, energize your team and understand what motivates your team.”

