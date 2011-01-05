INSTANT MBA: Who Cares If You're Smarter Or Wealthier Than Everyone Else? All That Matters Is Outlearning Them

Today’s lesson comes from Siimon Reynolds, entrepreneur, business coach, and founder of Photon Group:



“I don’t have to be brighter than everybody else, I don’t have to have more money than everybody else…I just have to outlearn everybody.

And that’s a very easy thing to do because almost no one is focused on continual learning. If you spend even one hour each day learning, and then the rest of the day applying what you learnt, you would revolutionise any industry. You would be a top-performer.”

