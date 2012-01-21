INSTANT MBA: When Making Tough Decisions, Ask "How Will I?" Instead Of "Should I?"

Photo: RVaden1 via YouTube

Today’s advice comes our interview with Rory Vaden, founder of Southwestern Consulting and author of upcoming book “Take The Stairs: 7 Steps to Achieving True Success.”

"In any endeavour worth pursuing, there comes a point where you can either keep going and invest more energy or you can back off." Vaden says the more energy you devote to something the less likely you are to fail.



Vaden recalls tossing a football with his brother as a kid when it went over into the neigbor’s yard. They had always been terrified of their neighbour, but when the ball went over the fence, the question was no longer whether they should go next door, but how they would go over in order to retrieve the ball. They inadvertently created an unacceptable consequence that propelled them to action.

People face similar situations all the time in business where they’re forced to make tough decisions. The key to moving past this “pivot point,” Vaden says, is to change the question from “Should I?” to “How will I?” Changing the circumstances in this way will increase your commitment as well as your chances of success.

