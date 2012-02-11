INSTANT MBA: When Interviewing Job Candidates, Stop Looking For Mr. Right

Paul Schoemaker, University of Pennsylvania – Wharton

Today’s advice comes from Paul Schoemaker, author of Brilliant Mistakes, at Inc.com.“If you want to innovate, you have to be willing to make mistakes. I take that as a given.”



When it comes to hiring, Schoemaker says having a very narrowly-defined profile of the kind of candidate you want could limit your possibilities of finding the best person for the job.

While having a set criteria can help weed out less qualified candidates, being willing to at least take an interview with someone who may not seem perfect on paper may introduce you to someone who can add value in other ways.

“Brilliant mistakes” — which may seem unlikely to succeed but turn out to be extremely valuable — can lead to the best and most surprising results, says Schoemaker.

“It takes smart mistakes to survive in the business jungle, especially if your strategy is all about innovation. My contrarian advice is to induce variance in your hiring process rather than reduce it. Do that, and evolution will be on your side.”

