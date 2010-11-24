INSTANT MBA: In All Forms Of Communication, Including Emails And Presentations, Less Is More

Today’s lesson comes from entrepreneur turned venture capitalist Mark Suster.



“Minimalism beats clutter. Substance trumps verbosity. For years I’ve been offering advice on how to better communicate and for years I’ve seen most people commit the same universal mistake: including too many details.

Less is more effective. Less has more impact. Less actually takes more effort. There are so many instances in the business world where less is more that I’d encourage you to always ask yourself whether this might actually be the case in your situation. This includes emails, phone calls, elevator pitches, presentations, products, resumes, training manuals, you name it. Remember the adage: when in doubt, leave it out.”



