INSTANT MBA: Venture Capital Makes Mediocre Startups Drag On For Way Too Long

Jinho.Jung via Flickr



Today’s lesson comes from Stack Overflow founder Joel Spolsky.



“A one time entrepreneur who only goes the venture route is very likely to be disappointed…they might end up working for a company that would not be the company they would’ve gone to work for in their wildest dreams…

“The important thing to remember about VC startup companies is that some of them fail, a tiny number are these huge successes, and a very large middle number become kinda the horizontal companies that either you’re stuck in for way longer than you thought, just slogging away at a business that’s not growing as fast as it should have and you’re just not excited anymore and your board hates your guts…

“There are so many cases for VC companies where the outcomes are non ideal.”



Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.