INSTANT MBA: VCs Want To See Diverse Founding Members Who Respect Each Other

Today’s lesson comes from seasoned VC Bill Draper, author of the recently released The Startup Game.





“I look for their respect for each other. They may not be friends outside the office, but good startup teams have a great amount of respect for each other.

And they’re not all alike. You don’t want four salesmen. There needs to be diversification in the group to cover all the bases in the startup game.”

