INSTANT MBA: Trying To Raise Venture Capital Is A Waste Of Time

Today's advice comes from Donna Fenn, contributing editor of Inc. Magazine and author of "Are You An Upstart?":





“Forget about venture capital. Only about 4% of all startups get it, and you’re probably not going to be one of them.

“I happen to think that bootstrapping is absolutely the best way to start a company.

“It teaches you discipline, how to manage resources, and it forces you to be very creative and innovative. There’s nothing wrong with sleeping on a futon and eating Ramen!”

