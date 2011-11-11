INSTANT MBA: Trust Your Instincts When You Think Something Isn't Right

Photo: ING Direct

Today’s advice comes from ING Direct Canada CEO Peter Aceto’s interview with Canadian Business:“When you know something’s wrong for your company you have to be firm about it.”



As the top leader of the 15-year-old emerging banking leader in Canada, Aceto says one of the most challenging parts of his job is having his trusted colleagues question his ideas and vision. But that’s a necessary — and entirely valuable — element when you’re shaping your company and choosing its trajectory.

Aceto prioritizes leadership training within his company, fostering a culture where employees are encouraged and prepared to be leaders themselves, he says. And when those employees feel like they can lead, they’re more ready and willing to meaningfully contribute to conversations about the direction the company should go.

Taking into account critiques and input is vital, but still, it’s important to retain an entrepreneurial spirit — and that means moving forward after despite others’ criticisms, in situations where you think that makes sense. After all, the CEO is at the top of the managerial chain for a reason.

“That said, you can’t be so headstrong that you’re unwilling to change your plan if someone provided you with a good reason.”

