INSTANT MBA: The Game Starts Before You Even Sit Down

Today’s advice comes from Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s book “Delivering Happiness,” and an article from Forbes:



“Through reading poker books and practicing by playing, I spent a lot of time learning about the best strategy to play once I was actually sitting down at a table,” he says. “My big ‘ah-ha!’ moment came when I finally learned that the game started even before I sat down in a seat.”

Hsieh says there are usually many different choices of tables, like there are businesses. About 40% of new leaders fail in their first 18 months, mostly from choosing the wrong “table.” The same game can completely change from table to table: each has different stakes, different players, and different dynamics.

“I learned that the most important decision I could make was [choosing a] table to sit at.”

