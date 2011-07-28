INSTANT MBA: Make Your Customers Your Marketers

Photo: Youtube

Today’s advice comes from TOMS shoes founder Blake Mycoskie’s keynote address at the SXSW Interactive conference:“Four months after we started TOMS in the JFK airport, rushing to catch a flight, I get to the American Airlines counter and for the very first time, ever, I saw a stranger wearing TOMS. I played it cool and asked her ‘I love those red shoes, what are they?’ She said ‘They’re TOMS!'”



Mycoskie says she grabbed him by the shoulder and turned him around: “‘No, you don’t understand, this is the most amazing company, when I bought these shoes, they gave a pair to a kid in Argentina,’ and she started telling me my whole life story, with more excitement than mum does.”

“That’s when I realised that TOMS did not have to focus on advertising, but in giving in a sustainable way so we can share a story, and make our customer share that story with their friends. Your customers become your marketers.”

