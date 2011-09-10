INSTANT MBA: Be Flexible In Your Business, But Not In Your Ideals

Photo: By on.sospiro on Flickr

Today’s advice comes from TerraCycle founder and CEO Tom Szaky:“Be flexible in your business model but not in your ideals, and harbor determination.”



Szaky founded TerraCycle when he was just a 19-year-old Princeton freshman. The company made worm refuse into fertiliser and packaged it in recycled bottles.

Now, TerraCycle has completely altered its focus, after Szaky saw an opportunity and went for it. TerraCycle’s main business is now in ‘upcycling’ — the repurposing of used material — and things are going better than ever.

“I’ve gotten to this point with TerraCycle because I was open to adapting my plan when I needed to, but I stuck to my principal of an eco-friendly company built from, and run on, trash. No one was going to change that.

I was determined to make it work, and the trick was doing what was needed to make it happen — not always the path I had in mind, but the same end result nonetheless. Be willing to consider a different path.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.