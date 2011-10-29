INSTANT MBA: Get Your Voice, Your Name, And Your Company Out There

Photo: Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

Today’s advice comes from Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. CMO Tom Hayes’ blog at The Huffington Post:“Rather than think like employees, we all need to see ourselves as entrepreneurs — we all work for ourselves now.”



To Hayes, that means lapping up opportunities to get your name and your work out there, which he identifies as the key elements of building a brand. That means taking advantage of chances offered by an increasingly crowd-sourced media environment to share your insights and get attention, he says.

Hayes has regularly contributed to The Huffington Post without any other distinct benefit than to get his ideas and his name before an audience. Seeking out platforms where you can contribute content and build an audience is beneficial for you, as an individual, and by extension, to the organisation for which you work.

While counter-arguments say that media models that parlay essentially free content into pageviews and revenues, Hayes says that line of thought neglects the fundamental benefit to writers who aren’t simply looking for a paycheck: visibility.

So hunt down ways you can bring your business, your ideas, and yourself to the forefront, Hayes says, and enjoy the potential business boon brought on by the recognition and publicity you cultivate.

