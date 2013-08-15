INSTANT MBA: To Succeed, You Must Be Willing To Fail

Today’s advice comes from Michael Bloomberg via his post on LinkedIn:

“Life is too short to spend your time avoiding failure. In 1981, at the age of 39, I was fired from the only full-time job I’d ever had — a job I loved.”

Bloomberg says that this failure gave him the push he needed to start own company based on an “unproven idea that nearly everyone thought would fail: making financial information available to people, right on their desktops.”

In 2001, when Bloomberg decided to run for mayor, he says most people advised him against it. He decided to go for it.

“In order to succeed, you must first be willing to fail — and you must have the courage to go for it anyway.”

