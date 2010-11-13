INSTANT MBA: Your Company Might Be More Sellable Than You Think

Photo: Jeff Kubina

Today’s lesson comes from Tim Ferriss, founder and former owner of BrainQUICKEN, a sports nutritional supplements company, and author of The 4-Hour Workweek:



“I had always assumed that my company was unsellable because the supplements were not protected by any patents—just trademarks and brand equity.

What I had underestimated was how valuable the model and customers were. I had created a low-friction business that used capital efficiently and printed money, with a solid database of reliable customers as a cherry on top. That’s what the acquirers bought…”

– Tim Ferriss, founder of BrainQUICKEN

