INSTANT MBA: To Attract The Press, Make Your Service Relevant

Photo: Randy & Cynthia Smoot

Today’s lesson comes from Shama Kabani, founder of The Marketing Zen Group:



“The best way to get quick press attention is to tie your service into current events. Look at the headlines. What is relevant today? Look at what season it is.

For example, say your service protects kids from accessing dangerous websites. How about this for a pitch: “Halloween is right around the corner, but parents may want to be more afraid of cyber dangers than of ghosts and goblins.”

Also, don’t discount the power of local press or online bloggers. It all culminates, and it is rare for national press to pick up something that doesn’t already have local traction.”

– Shama Kabani, founder of The Marketing Zen Group

