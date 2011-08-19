INSTANT MBA: You Can't Innovate Without Failure

Today’s advice comes from Facebook CIO Tim Campos’ speech at NASA’s 2011 IT Summit (via Space.com):



“Failure is the critical ingredient to creating an innovative culture,” Campos says. “We want you to try things in differentiated, new and innovative ways.”

Campos became the youngest CIO ever of a Fortune 500 company (KLA-Tencor) at 32, before snagging the position at Facebook.

He says that we need to remove the stigma from failure. Not only can it led to new ideas, but failure can provide important lessons that you can learn from. It’s a key, driving part of Facebook’s culture.

“The tried-and-true is by definition not innovative. It’s what everyone else is already doing,” he says. “So fail. Don’t be afraid.”

