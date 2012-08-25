INSTANT MBA: This Is The One Leadership Quality You Need To Make It

Photo: YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Mike Myatt, manager director at N2growth, in his post on Forbes.com:

“Great leaders are never satisfied with traditional practice, static thinking, conventional wisdom, or common performance.”



Myatt says leaders aren’t going to stop at just reaching the status quo. They will always be in pursuit of the best, of what’s next, and why they’re not completely satisfied with what they’ve got. They are always looking for something bigger.

If you don’t have these qualities, you might be a phenomenal worker, but you’re not a leader. It takes a little more push to be a leader.

Furthermore, you have to be a pursuer — constantly pursuing more than what’s in front of you in all aspects of your life. But you have to pursue the right things at the right time and it must be “intentional, focused, consistent, aggressive, and unyielding.”

“Having a mindset focused on pursuit is so critical to leadership that lacking this one quality can sentence you to mediocrity or even obsolescence.”

