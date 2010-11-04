INSTANT MBA: Resist The Urge To Put Any Warm Body In A Position That Needs To Be Filled

Photo: Melissa Pierce

Today’s lesson comes from Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos and author of Delivering Happiness, a book about his entrepreneurial endeavours.

“In every start-up, in every growing company, you feel like there’s too much work to be done and it’s very tempting to just put any warm body that’s semi-qualified into the position that needs to be filled.



We’ve actually passed on a lot of smart talented people that we know can make an immediate impact on our top or bottom line. But if they’re not good for our culture, which is more of a long-term play, then we won’t hire them. We’re willing to sacrifice the short-term benefits for the long-term gains.”

– Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos in an exclusive interview with Business Insider (clip below)



